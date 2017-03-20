India To Attract $4.2 Billion Global Investment: Report

Mumbai: With India emerging as a preferred investment destination, the country is expected to witness nearly $4.2 billion new capital in the realty sector in 2017, says Cushman & Wakefield.
According to a report titled 'The Great Wall of Money' by the global consultant, new capital available for global real estate investment in 2017 is estimated at $435 billion, out of which India is expected to get nearly $4.2 billion.
The report states that the total global wall of money in 2017 has fallen by 2 per cent compared to 2016's peak of $443 billion, but is the second highest figure recorded since 2009.
"India's attractiveness as a global investment destination has strengthened on account of the country's political will to attract and protect investment growths. India's inclusion in the top investment destination is a testament of this confidence," Cushman & Wakefield Managing Director, India Anshul Jain said.
He said the country saw its best year in 2016 with private equity investments the highest in 9 years.
"Globally too, funds are revising their strategies to concentrate on specific growth circles. India's office space provides great promise in this direction. Further, the core office markets in India provide stronger rental returns as well as easier exit options as against other sectors," he added.
The report mentioned that in Asia Pacific which accounts for 30 per cent of the global volume, China, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong ranked in the top 10 target investment destinations globally, with Singapore and India a few spots behind at 12 and 15, respectively.
The growing investment interest in Asia Pacific reflects the maturity and growth of opportunities across the region as well as the prospects for attractive returns, the report stated.
"India's strong showing in the rankings is a result of continued policy moves to institutionalize real estate investments in the country with investors acquiring assets in anticipation of the introduction of REITs. Investments in the country's office sector is expected to more than double this year with many of pending major acquisitions," Jain added.
