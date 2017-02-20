Indian Consumers Most Confident Globally In Q4 2016: Nielsen

New Delhi: Indians continue to be most confident globally when it came to job prospects, personal finances and immediate spending intentions in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to Nielsen.



"India continues to lead the global index, and is followed by Philippines...The Consumer Confidence Index score for India in the fourth quarter of 2016 has climbed three points to 136 from 133 in the previous quarter," Nielsen said in a statement.



The Nielsen consumer confidence index measured perceptions of local job prospects, personal finances and immediate spending intentions in 63 countries.

Consumer confidence levels above and below a baseline of 100 indicate degrees of optimism and pessimism, respectively."During the survey period, the Indian government announced demonetisation of high-denomination notes. While this move created short-term constraints for consumers, the long-term outlook is bullish-a sentiment clearly echoed in other Nielsen research and by a recently released study by the Reserve Bank of India-thus strengthening the overall confidence levels for the next 12 months," Nielsen South Asia president Prasun Basu said.As per the report, the world's largest economy, United States came at the third position in the consumer confidence index, jumping 17 points as against the same quarter of 2015.Seven in ten (70 per cent) urban, online Indians feel that this is a good time to buy things they want or need.