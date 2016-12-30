NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

India's April-November Fiscal Deficit Reaches 86% Of Full-Year Target

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2016/17 fiscal year was RS 6.21 lakh crore, according to government.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 30, 2016 16:07 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
India's April-November Fiscal Deficit Reaches 86% Of Full-Year Target
NEW DELHI:  India's fiscal deficit during the first eight months to November was 4.58 trillion rupees ($67.46 billion) or 85.8 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending next March, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit was 87 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2016/17 fiscal year was 6.21 trillion rupees, the data showed.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2016



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: December 30, 2016 16:07 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ IndiGo Offers Tickets From Rs 799, Jet Airways Extends Sale
Fiscal deficitTax receipts

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.