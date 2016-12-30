India's April-November Fiscal Deficit Reaches 86% Of Full-Year Target
Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2016/17 fiscal year was RS 6.21 lakh crore, according to government.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: December 30, 2016 16:07 (IST) Thomson Reuters
NEW DELHI: India's fiscal deficit during the first eight months to November was 4.58 trillion rupees ($67.46 billion) or 85.8 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending next March, government data showed on Friday.
The fiscal deficit was 87 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Net tax receipts in the first eight months of 2016/17 fiscal year was 6.21 trillion rupees, the data showed.