India's External Debt Stood At $484 Billion At September-End: Finance Ministry

India's external debt decreased by $0.8 billion from the end-March 2016 level to $484 billion at end-September 2016, the government said."India's external debt at end-September 2016 stood at $484.3 billion, recording a decline of $0.8 billion (0.2 per cent) over level at end-March 2016." the Ministry of Finance said in a series of tweets."However, on a sequential basis, total external debt at end-September 2016 increased by $4,768 million from the end-June 2016 level," it added.

The Ministry said that at end-September 2016, long-term external debt accounted for 83.2 per cent of India's total external debt, while 16.8 per cent was short-term external debt.Maturity pattern of India's external debt indicates dominance of long-term borrowings.While short-term external debt witnessed a decline of 2.6 per cent and stood at $81.2 billion at end-September 2016, long-term debt at end-September 2016 was placed at $403.1 billion, showing an increase of $1.4 billion (0.4 per cent) over level at end-March 2016.Shares of government (sovereign) & non-government debt in total external debt were 20.1 per cent and 79.9 per cent respectively, at end-September 2016, the Ministry of Finance said.