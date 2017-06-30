NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
India's Fiscal Deficit In May At Rs 3.3 Lakh Crore

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 30, 2017 16:54 (IST)
New Delhi: India's fiscal deficit touched Rs 3.73 lakh crore during April-May period or 68.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit was 42.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs Rs 67,670 crore, the data showed.

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

