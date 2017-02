New Delhi: India's foreign trade deficit narrowed to $9.84 billion in January from a provisional $10.4 billion a month ago, government data showed on Wednesday.

Merchant exports grew 4.32 per cent year-on-year to $22.12 billion last month, while imports rose 10.7 percent to $31.96 billion, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

