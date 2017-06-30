NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Infrastructure Output Growth At 3.6% In May

Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4% last month from 0.2% in April, while electricity production rose 6.4% on year compared with a 5.4% growth in April.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 30, 2017 18:06 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Annual infra output growth was mainly driven by a pick-up in refinery output and electricity generation
Annual infra output growth was mainly driven by a pick-up in refinery output and electricity generation
New Delhi: India's annual infrastructure output grew 3.6 per cent in May, mainly driven by a pick-up in refinery output and electricity generation, government data showed on Friday.

The output grew a revised 2.8 per cent year-on-year in April.

Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4 per cent last month from 0.2 per cent in April, while electricity production rose 6.4 per cent on year compared with a 5.4 per cent growth in April.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 30, 2017 18:06 (IST)
Trending
Infra output growthInfra outputIIPannual infrastructure outputrefinery outputelectricity generation

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.