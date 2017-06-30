NDTV
Infrastructure Output Growth At 3.6% In May
Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4% last month from 0.2% in April, while electricity production rose 6.4% on year compared with a 5.4% growth in April.
| Last Updated: June 30, 2017 18:06 (IST)
Annual infra output growth was mainly driven by a pick-up in refinery output and electricity generation
New Delhi
: India's annual infrastructure output grew 3.6 per cent in May, mainly driven by a pick-up in refinery output and electricity generation, government data showed on Friday.
The output grew a revised 2.8 per cent year-on-year in April.
Annual growth in refinery production rose 5.4 per cent last month from 0.2 per cent in April, while electricity production rose 6.4 per cent on year compared with a 5.4 per cent growth in April.
