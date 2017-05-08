Invoice Matching Mechanism In GST To Check Frauds, Says Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The invoice matching mechanism in the goods and services tax (GST) to be rolled out from July 1 will help curb fake bill frauds, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, in a letter to a Congress leader.
Mr Jaitley said the model of invoice matching for eligibility of input tax credit of the recipient has been adopted in the GST design after much deliberations in the GST Council.
"One of the most important advantages of adopting this model is for curbing the possible tax evasion on account of fake invoice frauds," the finance minister said in response to the concerns raised by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement