Loan Waivers Undermine Honest Credit Culture: RBI Chief Urjit Patel

The RBI chief was replying to a question on the UP government's announcement of waiver of farm loans.
UP government recently announced a big farm loan waiver scheme
Other state governments are under pressure to announce loan waivers
More government borrowing may lead to higher cost of borrowing for others
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel today said loan waivers undermine an honest credit culture and entail transfer of taxpayers' money. He was replying to a question on the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement of waiver of farm loans worth over Rs 36,000 crore earlier this week. Addressing the media after the central bank kept its repo rate unchanged, Dr Patel said, "There are several conceptual issues if one were to put one's hat as an economist on. I think it undermines an honest credit culture, it impacts credit discipline... In other words waivers engender moral hazard."
The RBI governor said such write-offs of loans also meant "transfers from taxpayers to borrowers. If on account of this, overall government borrowings go up, yields on government bonds also are impacted."
Higher government borrowing would lead to an increase in cost of borrowing for others. "I think we need to create a consensus such that loan waiver promises are eschewed. Otherwise, sub-sovereign fiscal challenges in this context could eventually affect national balance sheet," he added.
Delivering on the BJP's poll promise to small and marginal farmers, the new Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said on Tuesday that it would waive crop loans of up to one lakh, totalling a staggering Rs 36,359 crore. The move, announced at its first Cabinet meeting, will benefit 92.5 per cent of UP's debt ridden farmers, the state government said. It has decided to float Kisan Rahat Bonds to raise the Rs 36,359 crore required to write off the loans.
After the UP government's announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government is studying the Uttar Pradesh model of farm loan waiver.
The Madras High Court earlier this week directed the Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all drought-hit farmers and restrained cooperative societies and banks from recovering their dues.