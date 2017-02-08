Monetary Policy Panel Decided To Shift Stance To Neutral, Says RBI Chief: Highlights
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept the repo rate or key lending rate steady at 6.25 per cent.
RBI chief Urjit Patel said timely and effective transmission of policy rate cut by banks is critical.
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday surprised the Street by keeping its repo rate or key lending rate steady at 6.25 per cent. RBI Governor Urjit Patel addressed a press conference minutes after release of the monetary policy statement. Here are highlights of what Mr Patel said:
I would like to start by welcoming deputy governor Viral Acharya to his first press conference
It feels good to have a full management team
In this policy review, a clear assessment of the evolving macroeconomic configuration, at least in the short-run, remains clouded by the transitory effects of demonetisation
To elucidate, the CSO has stated categorically that it has used information for only the first seven months of the year while making its advanced estimates for 2016-17
On inflation front, transient factors have discoloured an objective assessment on inflation pressures
For example, if vegetables are excluded, CPI inflation would exceed CSO’s official print for the month of December, by as much as 140 basis points
In these highly uncertain conditions, the MPC exercised abundant prudence in keeping the policy rate on hold
Looking ahead, the committee is dedicated to achieving the target of 4 per cent CPI headline inflation while keeping in mind objective of growth
MPC has made explicit commitment to target in this resolution
It was also sensitive to need for a calibrated approach to the target
MPC decided to shift stance of monetary policy from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’
In view of Monetary Policy Committee, timely and effective transmission of policy rate reduction by banks is a critical part of this calibrated strategy
Accordingly, MPC has set out three guideposts to improve efficacy of transmission – quick and effective resolution of NPAs (non-performing assets)
(These are:) speedy recalitalisation of PSU banks and full implementation of the formula for determining interest rates on small savings