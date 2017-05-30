Monsoon Rains Arrive In Kerala, To Spur Growth

New Delhi: Crop-nourishing monsoon rains lashed the Kerala coast on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said, the earliest start to the rains since 2011 which should boost the world's fasting growing economy's agriculture. The monsoon delivers about 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall, critical for the farm sector that accounts for about 15 per cent of its $2 trillion economy and employs more than half of the country's 1.3 billion people.
India's 260 million farmers depend on monsoon rains to grow crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans because nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation. Higher farm incomes following plentiful rains lift the demand for an array of consumer goods ranging from lipsticks to refrigerators.
Monsoon rains hit the Kerala coast in line with the forecast of the India Meteorological Department, said a senior weather department official, who did not wish to be named as she is not authorised to talk to media.
The India Meteorological Department declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring the consistency of the rainfall over a defined geography, the intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.
Andaman and Nicobar, islands off the southeastern coast that are usually the first areas to receive the monsoon, received rainfall six days ahead of schedule earlier this month.
The weather office on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm.
El Nino, a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that typically occurs every few years and was linked to crop damage, fires and flash floods, faded in 2016.