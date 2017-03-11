Mother Dairy Increases Milk Prices By Rs 2
The new prices for bulk vended milk are Rs 38 per litre, full-cream milk Rs 52, toned milk Rs 42, double-toned milk Rs 38, skimmed milk Rs 34 and cow milk Rs 42.
New Delhi: Mother Dairy on Friday announced increase in prices of milk in Delhi by Rs 2 per litre from March 11.
"Mother Dairy is compelled to raise milk prices in Delhi-National Capital Region for polypack milk variants and bulk vended milk (BVM) -- commonly referred to as Token Milk -- with effect from Saturday," the company said in a statement.
The consumer price of token milk was last revised in May 2014.
The last price revision in Delhi for polypack milk was taken in July 2016. Since then, consumer milk prices were retained despite significant increase in raw milk purchase prices, the company said.
Mother Dairy was commissioned in 1974 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. It was an initiative under Operation Flood, the world's biggest dairy development programme launched to make India a milk-sufficient nation.
"As a responsible organisation, Mother Dairy has always attempted to strike a right balance between the consumers' interest and the milk producers' interest. The company believes in giving competitive and remunerative price to dairy farmer to ensure sustainability of dairying and availability of safe milk for consumers," the statement said.
