Race Against Time To Avoid Sales Tax Upheaval Across India

India is scrambling to finalize technology to process as many as 3.5 billion invoices each month as it moves to roll out the landmark nationwide sales tax from July 1.
The success of one of the world's largest and most complex tax reforms depends on the glitch-free performance of the goods and services tax network (GSTN) -- the IT backbone of the new system that will eliminate a complex web of state and central taxes and make India a unified market.
The system is expected to process 3.5 billion invoices every month, with the country's 8 million direct taxpayers required to file up to 37 tax returns in a year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement