New Series WPI, IIP Released With 2011-12 Base Year; 199 New Items In WPI Basket

Recall the days when fruits like mousambi, pomegranate or pear and vegetables like radish carrot or jack fruit would cost steeply more than the past but the government's statistics would rub salt in the wounds and say no inflation. All is well?
There are no guarantees that Prices won't rise but government has now tweaked the way in which wholesale price inflation is calculated. If prices of such items in the vegetable market rise the inflation figure will depict it. And the government would have to act not just issue denials.
In economic terms the government has changed base year for calculating macroeconomic indicators which it hopes will provide more realistic picture of the economy and reflect more accurate market realities. The base year for wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is now 2011-12 from 2004-05. It also added items which are consumed more and deleted those which are not consumers' favourites
IIP picture
Base year 2004-05 2011-12
(Fiscal year)
2014-15 2.8 % 4 %
2014-16 2.4 % 3.4 %
2016-17 2.7 % 5 %
With the base year and other changes introduced the industrial growth for the last three fiscal 'technically' touches 5 per cent. The NDA Government 15 days away from 3 years in power will take credit for that. The government would have a stronger counter against the oppositions question that how can the GDP growth stay above 7 per cent when the industrial growth rate is low. The revision shortens the gap between industrial growth and GDP figure.
Releasing the data the chief statistical officer TCA Ananth said, "In the new series of WPI, prices used for compilation do not include indirect taxes in order to remove impact of fiscal policy. This is in consonance with international practices and will make the new WPI conceptually closer to 'Producer Price Index'."
Even this is going to insulate the government in future. There are fears that once the goods and services tax kicks in from July the prices of several items may go up. But with indirect taxes out of the computation (as GST is a consumption tax) the real impact may remain blurred.
However Ananth said, "A new 'WPI Food Index' will be compiled to capture the rate of inflation in food items."
The base year for the country's national accounts, including the gross domestic product (GDP) and the gross value addition (GVA) and retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was tweaked earlier by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to 2011-12.
Chief Economist at India Ratings Devendra Kumar Pant on the new base year said, "both indices are now measuring inflation and industrial production with reference to a closer time and closer to real situation. But there are problems. The IIP data generated does not include the informal sector. Only the organised sector is considered. And even there the data is not accurate or adequate."
Experts feel the informal sector is facing a huge crisis currently where there has been deceleration and large scale retrenchment.
"The gap in the base year and current data and exclusions are a major problem. Data has to be current for real time interventions from the government." Pant said.
