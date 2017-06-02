NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

Niti Aayog Sees Economic Turnaround In April-June Quarter

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya's comments on Friday came days after data showed that annual economic growth unexpectedly slipped to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 02, 2017 12:33 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Arvind Panagariya also said it would be difficult to privatise Air India, given the carrier's debt load.
Arvind Panagariya also said it would be difficult to privatise Air India, given the carrier's debt load.

New Delhi: Arvind Panagariya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top advisers said that the pain caused by the government cash clampdown late last year was over and the economy would see a "good" turnaround in the current quarter.

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya's comments on Friday came days after data showed that annual economic growth unexpectedly slipped to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.

The government's shock decision last November to outlaw high value old banknotes took 86 percent of currency out of circulation virtually overnight, pounding consumer demand as most people live in the cash economy.



Mr Panagariya also said it would be "very, very difficult" to privatise state-run Air India, given the carrier's current debt load.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 02, 2017 12:33 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ The 12-Year-Old CEO Who Impressed Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella
Niti AayogArvind PanagariyaArvind Panagariya on GDP growth

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.