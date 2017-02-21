No Info On Number Of Accounts With Large Deposits Post November 8: RBI

Indore: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not aware of the number of bank accounts in which more than Rs 2.5 lakh in the scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were deposited between November 8 and December 30 last year, it has said in response to a query under the Right to Information Act.
"In reply to my RTI application, the Department of Currency Management of the Central bank on February 17 said it did not have the figure of bank accounts in which more than Rs 2.5 lakh were deposited in demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000," said Chandrashekhar Gaud, an activist from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.
The RBI also did not have the number of accounts in co-operative banks in which more than Rs 2.5 lakh were deposited in the scrapped notes during the period, Gaud said, citing the RTI reply.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)