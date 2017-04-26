NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
No Plan To Impose Any Tax On Agricultural Income, Says Arun Jaitley

"I categorically state that the Central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income," he said in a tweet.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 26, 2017 13:13 (IST)
Highlights

  1. Government has no plan to tax agriculture income, Mr Jaitley tweeted
  2. Centre has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income, he said
  3. NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy has suggested taxing agricultural income
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government does not plan to impose any tax on agricultural income, dismissing the suggestion of NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy.

"I categorically state that the Central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income," he said in a tweet.

The minister further clarified that as per the Constitutional allocation of powers, the Centre has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income.

Mr Debroy had on Tuesday said taxes should be imposed on farm income above a certain threshold to expand the tax base.

"On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above certain threshold," Mr Debroy had said.

Taxing agricultural income is a politically sensitive issue and successive governments have refrained from doing so.

Mr Jaitley had earlier on March 22 assured Parliament: "Agriculture income is not taxed and will not be taxed."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: April 26, 2017 13:13 (IST)
Arun JaitleyTax on agriculture incomeBibek DebroyNITI Aayog

