NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Economy
|
No Plan To Impose Any Tax On Agricultural Income, Says Arun Jaitley
"I categorically state that the Central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income," he said in a tweet.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: April 26, 2017 13:13 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Highlights
Government has no plan to tax agriculture income, Mr Jaitley tweeted
Centre has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income, he said
NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy has suggested taxing agricultural income
New Delhi:
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the government does not plan to impose any tax on agricultural income, dismissing the suggestion of NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy.
"I categorically state that the Central government has no plan to impose any tax on agriculture income," he said in a tweet.
The minister further clarified that as per the Constitutional allocation of powers, the Centre has no jurisdiction to impose tax on agricultural income.
Mr Debroy had on Tuesday said taxes should be imposed on farm income above a certain threshold to expand the tax base.
"On expanding the base on the personal income tax side, other than elimination of exemptions, is to also tax rural sector, including agriculture income above certain threshold," Mr Debroy had said.
Taxing agricultural income is a politically sensitive issue and successive governments have refrained from doing so.
Mr Jaitley had earlier on March 22 assured Parliament: "Agriculture income is not taxed and will not be taxed."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: April 26, 2017 13:13 (IST)
Related
NITI's 3-Year Agenda Suggests Key Reforms To Bolster Economy
Beyond Vijay Mallya: How Bad Debts Are Holding Back India's Growth
PM Modi's Push To Make Kitchens Safer Makes India No. 2 LPG Importer
Trending
Sensex Makes History, Rupee Hits 20-Month High Against Dollar: 10 Points
Padmini Pagadala, The Flipkart Employee Who Became CEO For A Day
Provident Fund Rules Changed. Latest Details Here In 10 Points
Share this story on
ALSO READ
SBI Savings Bank Account Minimum Balance: How Much Fine You Have To Pay
Arun Jaitley
Tax on agriculture income
Bibek Debroy
NITI Aayog
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.