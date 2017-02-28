Notes Ban Hits Growth But India Still Fastest Growing Economy
India's GDP or gross domestic product growth fell to 7 per cent in the October-December quarter.
Written by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: February 28, 2017 18:51 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Indian economy expanded at 7.6 per cent in 2015-16 and at 7.2 per cent in 2014-15.
Highlights
GDP growth fell to 7% in the October-December quarter
The statistics department sees 7.1% growth for the full year
Some economists predict aftershocks of notes ban will linger for months
India's GDP or gross domestic product growth fell to 7 per cent in the October-December quarter, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision to ban high-value currency notes in November hit economic activity. PM Modi had on November 8 scrapped 500 and 1,000-rupee notes or around 86 per cent of the currency then in circulation, putting economic activity on the skids in a predominantly cash-reliant economy. In July-September, India's economic growth had accelerated to 7.4 per cent. Despite the fall, by growing at a better-than-estimated 7 per cent in the third quarter, India retained the tag of fastest growing major economy in the world. The Chinese economy grew at 6.8 per cent in the December quarter.
Here are 10 things to know:
1) "There was just a temporary impact of demonetisation, which is over now. There was an overestimation about the effect of demonetisation by some. It is satisfying to note that this was not true. We still remain a 7 per cent-plus GDP country," said Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das.
2) The central statistics office has retained the growth forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2017 at 7.1 per cent. The December quarter GDP beat the estimates of economists. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 6.4 per cent growth for the October-December period.
3) With the cash situation still not back to normal and consumer confidence remaining weak, some economists predict the aftershocks of demonetisation will linger for months. The sale of two-wheeler vehicles, a proxy for rural demand, fell for a third straight month in January.
4) Services activity plunged into contraction following the notes ban, and still hasn't recovered fully, while factory activity also declined in December before returning to a modest growth in January.
5) "The GDP estimates significantly overshoot the expected figures and that's why I feel that the overall impact of demonetisation has still not been factored into these estimates. I expect the impact of demonetisation to linger on for at least another quarter or so, and based on that, I feel that the final GDP numbers would be significantly lower," said Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
6) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called the slowdown a transitory phenomenon and expects a sharp rebound in economic growth in the next fiscal year as cash conditions improve.
7) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward, its estimate for India's growth in the year ending March 31, 2017, to 6.6 per cent from 7.6 per cent earlier. It expects India's economic growth to rebound to 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.
8) The Indian economy expanded at 7.6 per cent in 2015-16 and at 7.2 per cent in 2014-15.
9) The economy had grown at 7.2 per cent and 7.4 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) and second quarter (July-September) of 2016-17 respectively.
10) The Economic Survey, which sees the Indian economy growing between 6.75 and 7.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year (2017-18), flagged a spike in oil prices, global trade tension and a spillover of the demonetisation as key risks to growth.