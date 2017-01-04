Notes Ban: BofA-ML Sees RBI Surplus Payout At Rs 50,000 Crore

"How much can budget 2017 raise from the demonetisation drive? Rs 1,500 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore), we estimate, down from Rs 2,000 billion (Rs 2 lakh crore) earlier," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a note.