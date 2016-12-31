NDTV
Only 24 Lakh People Accept They Earn More Than Rs 10 Lakh Per Year: PM Modi
The 50-day period sought by the Prime Minister to ease the cash crunch situation across the country ended on Friday, December 30.
Edited by
Surajit Dasgupta
| Last Updated: December 31, 2016 20:08 (IST)
Surajit Dasgupta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation a day after the 50-day deadline to deposit old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes ended.
Here are the highlights:
Indians have shown patience, sacrifice to fight black money
Government focusing on normalising banking operations, especially in rural areas
Only 24 lakh people in India accept that they earn more than Rs 10 lakh per year
In next three months, 3 crore Kisan credit cards will be made Rupay cards
Small traders to get loans up to Rs 2 crore under credit guarantee from central government
Banks have been asked to raise cash credit limit to 25 per cent from 20 per cent for small traders
People living in rural areas will get 3 per cent rebate on interest rate on loans up to Rs 2 lakh for building or renovating home
Story first published on
: December 31, 2016 19:44 (IST)
