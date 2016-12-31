NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
PM Modi To Address Nation Soon, May Speak On Notes Ban

PM Modi last addressed the nation on November 8 to announce demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to root out corruption and black money from the country.
Agencies | Last Updated: December 31, 2016 18:20 (IST)
PM Modi will address the nation before the dawn of the New Year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, as the 50-day period sought by him to ease the cash crunch situation across the country ended on December 30.

This will be PM Modi's last televised address to the nation before the end of the year. 

PM Modi had on November 8 announced demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the government's fight against corruption and black money.

According to sources, the Prime Minister may speak on demonetisation in his address.

After the demonetisation announcement, PM Modi had said: "Help me for 50 days and I will give you the India you desired."

Opposition parties have attacked the Centre over the implementation of the move, with a few choosing to oppose it altogether.

