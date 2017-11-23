NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Economy
|
President Approves Ordinance To Amend Bankruptcy Code
President Ram Nath Kovind had given clearance for the amendments, which follow cabinet approval on Wednesday, said the finance ministry.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: November 23, 2017 15:29 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The amendment aims to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets.
New Delhi:
The government has amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a series of tweets that President Ram Nath Kovind had given clearance for the amendments, which follow cabinet approval on Wednesday.
Under the law, wilful defaulters are classified as firms or individuals who own large businesses and deliberately avoid repayments.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: November 23, 2017 15:29 (IST)
Related
After Sovereign Ratings, Moody's Upgrades Outlook For India Inc.
Infosys To Program GST Portal For Filing Returns
Moody's Upgrades India's Credit Rating For First Time In 13 Years
Trending
India Is In Talks For $6 Billion Lotte, Peugeot Investments: Report
Sunil Bharti Mittal Pledges Rs 7,000 Crore To Charity
'Dirty Dozen' Debtors Lure Big Funds To Their Bad Loans
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Government Constitutes 6-Member Panel To Redraft Income Tax Law
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Ram Nath Kovind
finance ministry
Cabinet
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.