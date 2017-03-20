RBI Chief Urjit Patel's New Problem: Rupee Surge, Banks Awash With Funds

The rupee's surge and a banking system awash with funds will shift focus to a little-used tool in the Indian central bank's arsenal before next month's policy review.
The Reserve Bank of India may consider raising the cash reserve ratio for the first time since 2010 if deposits accumulated due to November's cash ban don't flee over the coming months, economists say. Banks are holding a near-record 5 trillion rupees ($76 billion) of surplus cash, according to the Bloomberg Intelligence India Banking Liquidity Index, limiting the RBI's ability to buy dollars and curb rupee gains to avoid further increasing liquidity.
This complicates matters for Governor Urjit Patel, who shifted the monetary stance to neutral last month from accommodative as inflation accelerates. A stronger rupee would help rein in price pressures but runaway gains could slow a recent export recovery by making shipments less competitive.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement