RBI Governor Gets Pay Hike, Basic Salary Nearly Triples

New Delhi: RBI Governor Urjit Patel and his deputies have got a big pay hike with the government nearly tripling basic salary to Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh per month, respectively.
The "basic pay of the Governor and Deputy Governors" have been revised retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2016 and marks a huge jump from Rs 90,000 basic pay so far drawn by the Governor and Rs 80,000 for his deputies.
Still, their salaries are much lower than the top executives of various banks regulated by the RBI.
