RBI Likely To Hold Rates At April Review, Say Analysts
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India is likely to opt for status quo despite the March 2017 inflation numbers being much below the targeted level at next month's policy review, analysts said on Monday.
"Although the CPI inflation (based on Consumer Price Index) is likely to significantly undershoot the March 2017 target, we do not expect a repo rate cut in the upcoming policy review in April 2017, with the Monetary Policy Committee firmly focused on the medium term target of 4 per cent," said Naresh Takkar, managing director at rating agency Icra.
Apart from the challenge of getting inflation down to 4 per cent, which was flagged by RBI Governor Urjit Patel at the last review, one of the biggest factors influencing the analysts seems to be the shift in the policy stance to neutral.
"The RBI surprised with a shift to a neutral stance in February. Rates will remain on hold at April's review," said analysts at Singaporean lender DBS.
As against the RBI's target of 5 per cent, the CPI inflation came in at 3.7 per cent in February. It, however, is expected to rise further.
The medium-term target for the RBI is to get inflation down to 4 per cent level.
Icra said it expects the CPI number to rise up to 4.5 per cent for March, as the favourable base continues to fade.
However, the agency's call of a status quo is driven by "greater emphasis on bringing inflation in a durable manner to 4 per cent".
DBS also said that for the first time, the wholesale price based inflation has raced past the CPI, adding that food inflation will be the most important aspect to watch out for.
The bank said also said the excess liquidity in the system is also a problem that needs to be addressed, but Icra said it does not see a tweaking in the cash reserve ratio.
"Policy rates have bottomed-out and are likely to be held steady in the year ahead. The next move is likely to be a hike rather than a cut," Icra said.