Notes Ban Likely To Save Rs 1,000 Crore In Currency Printing Cost: Report

Mumbai: The note-ban drive may leave around Rs 1,000 crore in currency printing cost with RBI and government as there is only Rs 1.15 trillion worth of new notes need to be printed to complete the remonetisation process that may be achieved by mid-April, says a report.
The Reserve Bank need not print the entire amount of extinguished currency (Rs 15.55 trillion) because first already there was excess cash floating in the system before note-ban and secondly the pace of digitalisation has gone up leading less cash demand, SBI Research said in a report today.
"Taking these into account, we believe RBI should only print Rs 1.15 trillion more from March 24 levels. And going by the average pace of printing, the process could be completed in the first fortnight of April.
