The government on Friday gave wide-ranging legislative powers to the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to lenders to initiate insolvency proceedings for the recovery of bad loans. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed a media briefing. The Reserve Bank of India, the minister said, is required to be empowered to deal with stressed loans.



Here are the highlights:

Banks need to be in robust position to support growth

RBI required to be empowered in relation to specific stressed assets

Section 35A of Banking Regulation Act deals with policy directives

We felt necessary that RBI be empowered in this regard

Ordinance authorises RBI to initiate procedures on stressed assets

Objective of Banking Act amendment is that present status quo cannot continue

A paralysis in the name of autonomy is detrimental to the economy

Measures under this empowerment taken by RBI will be binding

This won't infringe on commercial freedom of banks

Health of banks, system responsibility of RBI