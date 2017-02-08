RBI Signals End To Rate Cut Cycle, Changes Policy Stance

India's central bank signaled that its interest-rate easing cycle is coming to an end after unexpectedly leaving borrowing costs unchanged for a second straight meeting while citing sticky inflation.
The benchmark repurchase rate was left at a six-year-low of 6.25 percent, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement in Mumbai on Wednesday. The move was predicted by just five of 39 economists in a Bloomberg survey, while the rest saw a cut to 6 percent.
"The committee decided to change the stance from accommodative to neutral while keeping the policy rate on hold to assess how the transitory effects of demonetization on inflation and the output gap play out," the RBI said.
