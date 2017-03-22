RBI To Soon Issue Rs 10 Bank Notes In Mahatma Gandhi Series

Chandigarh: The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination bank notes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series 2005.
With inset letter 'L' in both the number panels, bearing signature of RBI Governor Urjit R Patel, the note will have year 2017 printed on the reverse of it, according to an official release issued by the central bank.
All notes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank in the past will continue to be the legal tender, it said.
