NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

RBI To Soon Issue Rs 10 Bank Notes In Mahatma Gandhi Series

All notes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank in the past will continue to be the legal tender, RBI said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 22, 2017 19:09 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
RBI To Soon Issue Rs 10 Bank Notes In Mahatma Gandhi Series
Chandigarh: The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 10 denomination bank notes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series 2005.

With inset letter 'L' in both the number panels, bearing signature of RBI Governor Urjit R Patel, the note will have year 2017 printed on the reverse of it, according to an official release issued by the central bank.

All notes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the bank in the past will continue to be the legal tender, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 22, 2017 19:09 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Data Accuracy, Neutrality Is Of Utmost Importance: Ookla
10 rupee notesReserve Bank of IndiaRBI

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.