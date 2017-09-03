RBI Warned Of Inadequate Preps For Demonetization, Writes Raghuram Rajan

Mumbai: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head Raghuram Rajan had cautioned the government that short-term costs of a radical ban of high-value currency notes would outweigh the long-term benefits, Times of India newspaper reported on Sunday. He had first given his opinion on whether to carry out the ban in February 2016, the paper reported, citing excerpts from Mr Rajan's book on his stint at the central bank, titled "I Do What I Do: On Reforms Rhetoric and Resolve".
That was months before Prime Minister Narendra Modi stunned the country on November 8 by abolishing 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, removing 86 per cent of the currency in circulation in a bid to crack down on "shadow economy".
"The RBI flagged what would happen if preparation was inadequate," the paper cited Mr Rajan as saying in the book that will be released next week.
