RBI Will Weigh If Banks Can Retain Deposits Made After Notes Ban

India's central bank is expected to keep policy interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting, shifting focus to the tools it will use to mop up excess cash in the banking system that threatens to stoke inflation.
The Reserve Bank of India will keep the repurchase rate at 6.25 percent on Thursday, according to all 52 economists in a Bloomberg survey; 42 of 44 see the cash reserve ratio held at 4 percent. However, two see the CRR raised to 5 percent and some analysts flag the potential creation of a new deposit window.
If Governor Urjit Patel raises the proportion of deposits banks need to maintain as cash, it will continue a string of surprises that culminated in February with a shift to a neutral stance, ending a two-year easing cycle. Money market levers offer the RBI more flexibility than policy rates to control borrowing costs in a world where inflation is accelerating though investment stays slow.
