Reserve Bank Cleared Notes Ban Less Than 3 Hours Before PM Modi's Speech on Nov 8

The board of India's central bank approved the move to ban high-denomination notes less than three hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision in a televised address to the nation.
Information on how many members favored or opposed the move isn't "on record," the Reserve Bank of India said in response to queries from Bloomberg News under the Right to Information Act. Power Minister Piyush Goyal had told lawmakers on Nov. 16 that it was the authority's 10-member board that came up with the idea.
PM Modi's surprise Nov. 8 decision to withdraw 86 percent of bank notes in circulation has squelched demand for goods and services in Asia's third-largest economy, where cash dominates transactions. The RBI has been criticized for a lack of preparedness and numerous policy U-turns that contributed to the ensuing chaos. Questions have also been raised about the central bank's independence and communication policy under the leadership of Governor Urjit Patel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement