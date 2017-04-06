NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Economy |

RBI To Focus On Managing Liquidity In New Fiscal Year

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against a potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 06, 2017 15:44 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
RBI To Focus On Managing Liquidity In New Fiscal Year

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will focus on draining excess liquidity from the system in the new fiscal year, Governor Urjit Patel said after the monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 6.25 percent for a third consecutive policy meeting on Thursday as it continues to guard against a potential flare-up in inflation and an uncertain global economic environment.

"The objective is to more finely align the money market rates with the policy rate, bring down volatility and create conditions for improved transmission of monetary policy across the whole spectrum of interest rates," Patel said.



© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 06, 2017 15:44 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 7th Pay Commission: HRA Decision Likely Soon As Allowance Committee Meets
RBI Credit policyRepo rateReverse Repo RateCRRInflationExpert viewliquidity at banks

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.