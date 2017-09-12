Rs 100 Coins To Be Issued To Mark MG Ramachandran's Birth Centenary
The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeter in diameter with a metal composition of silver (50 per cent), copper (40 per cent), nickel (5 per cent) and zinc (5 per cent).
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: September 12, 2017 17:46 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The weight of the Rs 100 coin will be 35 grams.
Highlights
The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeter in diameter
New Rs 5 coin will also be introduced soon
It will be 23 millimeter in diameter and weigh 6 grams
The Rs 100 coins will be introduced to commemorate the occasion of Dr MG Ramachandran birth centenary. This was stated in a notification, dated September 11, from the Ministry of Finance. New Rs 5 coins will also be issued to mark the birth centenary of the late AIADMK founder, the notification added. The Rs 100 coin will be 44 millimeter in diameter with a metal composition of silver (50 per cent), copper (40 per cent), nickel (5 per cent) and zinc (5 per cent).
"The coins of the denominations (Rs 100 and Rs 5) shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government to commemorate the occasion of Dr M G Ramachandran birth centenary," the notification said.
On the observe, the face of the Rs 100 coin will bear "Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar" in the centre with "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below on it in Devnagari. It will also bear the rupee symbol and denominational value "100".
On the reverse side, the portrait of Dr MG Ramachandran will be in the centre. The weight of the Rs 100 coin will be 35 grams.
The new Rs 5 coins will be 23 millimeter in diameter and it will weigh 6 grams. The new Rs 5 coins will be 23 millimeter in diameter and it will weigh 6 grams. The metal composition of the Rs 5 coin will be Copper (75 per cent), zinc (20 per cent) and nickel (5 per cent).
The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to issue a commemorative coin and special postal stamp on the birth centenary of former chief minister MG Ramachandran, saying it would be a "fitting tribute" to the Bharat Ratna recipient on the occasion.