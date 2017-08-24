Rs 200 Note To Be Launched Tomorrow: Photo And Other Features

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will tomorrow issue Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, from select RBI offices, and some bank. The notes will bear the signature of RBI governor Urjit Patel. The new Rs 200 denomination has Motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, depicting the country's cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Bright Yellow. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. The government had on Wednesday notified the new Rs 200 note.



"Introduction of a new currency denomination and design is done keeping in consideration various factors like ease of transactions for the common man, replacement of soiled banknotes, inflation and the need for combating counterfeiting," the RBI said in statement. The new Rs 200 note will facilitate exchange, particularly for the common man who deals with denominations at the lower end, the RBI said.



Some features of new Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series are:

The dimension of the new Rs 200 banknote will be 66 mm x 146 mm

See through register with denominational numeral 200

Latent image with denominational numeral 200

Denominational numeral 200 in Devnagari

Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, Rs 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side



Reverse (Back)features of Rs 200 note

Year of printing of the note on the leftSwachh Bharat logo with sloganLanguage panelMotif of Sanchi StupaDenominational numeral 200 in Devnagari