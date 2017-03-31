Rs 46,247 Crore Raised From PSU Stake Sale, Tops Revised Estimates

In the Revised Estimates, this target of Rs 56,500 crore was scaled down to Rs 45,000 crore.
New Delhi: The government has raised a record Rs 46,247 crore through disinvestment, of which Rs 10,779 crore has come from strategic disinvestment and SUUTI's investment.
With this, the disinvestment proceeds of 2016-17 has exceeded the revised estimates (RE) of Rs 45,500 crore set in 2017-18 Budget.
Record achievement of Rs 46,247 crore include Rs 35,468 crore from CPSE disinvestment and Rs 10,779 crore from strategic disinvestment and SUUTI's investment, the finance ministry said in a tweet.
The Budget for 2016-17 had set a target of Rs 56,500 crore from PSU disinvestment. Of this Rs 36,000 crore was to come from disinvestment of CPSEs and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic stake sale of PSUs.

