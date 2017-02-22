SBI Checking All ATMs After Report Of Fake Rs 2,000 Notes
"It has come to bank's notice through reports that some fake Rs 2,000 notes have reportedly been dispensed by SBI's ATM at Sangam Vihar, New Delhi on February 6," the bank said in a statement.
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said that it is examining all currency notes at automated teller machines (ATMs) after reports cited fake Rs 2,000 notes being dispensed by one of its ATMs in New Delhi. SBI accounts for more than a fifth of banking assets. "It has come to bank's notice through reports that some fake Rs 2,000 notes have reportedly been dispensed by SBI's ATM at Sangam Vihar, New Delhi on February 6," the bank said in a statement.
A man who had gone to withdraw money allegedly ended up getting fake Rs 2,000 with "Children Bank Of India" written on them. Rohit Kumar, a customer care executive, got four Rs 2,000 notes with "Churan label" written in place of the official watermark.
The notes also had "PK" written on them in place of the central bank stamp and the top left corner mentioned "Bharatiya Manoranjan Bank" instead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"The DVSS footage obtained from the ATM has been handed over to the police authorities. Meanwhile, the bank is examining the notes in all other ATMs handled by the same custodians of the Bank and replenished by the same Cash Replenishment Agency," the SBI statement added.
A case of cheating has been filed.
"Till now, there have been no other complaints. Probably, only a few notes were changed. We have to identify at which point the real notes were exchanged," a police officer said.
However, the lender maintained that "the possibility of fake notes from ATMs is very remote and the investigations are underway".