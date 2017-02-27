Seventh Pay Commission: Government Decision On Allowances Likely Soon

The government could soon decide on the Ashok Lavasa committee's recommendations over allowances, including HRA or housing rent allowance, related to Seventh Pay Commission, a top official of employee union said. M.Raghavaiah, leader of the staff side at Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) or the joint body of unions, said the employee representatives held final round of discussions with the members of Ashok Lavasa committee over allowances including HRA on February 22. The joint body of unions has been firm on its demand over HRA and want arrears of all allowances to be paid from January 1, 2016, said Mr Raghavaiah, who is leader of National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR).
The unions have demanded HRA at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new Basic Pay, depending on type of cities.
The Seventh Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.
