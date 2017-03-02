Seventh Pay Commission: Government To Decide On HRA, Say Union Official

The union officials of central government employees today held a meeting on Seventh Pay Commission allowances, according to Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convenor of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), a joint body of unions representing central government employees. The union officials had held a final round of talks with members of the Ashok Lavasa panel on February 22 on Seventh Pay Commission allowances, he said, adding that it is now up to the government to decide on Seventh Pay Commission allowances.



The unions have demanded HRA at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new Basic Pay, depending on type of cities.



The Seventh Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA be revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.

The panel headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa is reviewing. The government had in June accepted the recommendation of Justice AK Mathur-headed Seventh Pay Commission in respect of the hike in basic pay and pension but its suggestions relating to allowances were referred to the committee. The Seventh Pay Commission had examined a total of 196 existing allowances and, by way of rationalisation, recommended abolition of 51 allowances and subsuming of 37 allowances. Allowances form a significant chunk of government employees' salary.