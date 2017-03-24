Seventh Pay Commission: Meeting On Allowance Likely Next Week

Employee representatives are likely to hold discussions next week with members of the allowance committee on 7th Pay Commission, Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convenor of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) told NDTV. The Ashok Lavasa committee, which is looking into Seventh Pay Commission, allowances may submit its report after discussions with employee representatives, he added. Earlier this month, Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had clarified that the allowance committee on Seventh Pay Commission has not yet submitted its report. The minister said the government will decide on the implementation after the report is submitted by the committee.
The National Joint Council of Action or NJCA is a joint body of unions representing central government employees.
Employee representatives are also likely to further hold discussions with another panel that is looking into NPS or National Pension Scheme, Mr Mishra added. The government has constituted a separate committee for suggesting measures for streamlining the implementation of National Pension System (NPS).
