Seventh Pay Commission: Meeting On NPS Likely This Week, Allowance Report Soon

The committee on Seventh Pay Commission allowances is likely to submit is report soon. Thereafter the government will take up their recommendations. This was clarified by Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal in Lok Sabha on March 10. Meanwhile, union officials are gearing up for their meeting with members of another panel on NPS or National Pension Scheme. Shiv Gopal Mishra, the convenor of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), a joint body of unions representing central government employees, said that the union officials they are likely to meet panel members over NPS later this week. The Union Cabinet had also constituted a separate committee for suggesting measures for streamlining the implementation of National Pension System (NPS).



Regarding allowances, the unions have demanded HRA at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent. The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent of the new Basic Pay, depending on type of cities.



"The committee has not submitted its report to the government. The deliberations of the committee are in the final stages," he said in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on March 10," Mr Meghwal had said in his reply.

The Seventh Pay Commission had also recommended that the rate ofbe revised to 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent respectively when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further revised to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent when DA crosses 100 per cent.The committee on Seventh Pay Commission allowances was initially given a time of four months to submit its report to the finance minister. Allowances form a significant chunk of government employees' salary.