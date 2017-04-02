Subsidised LPG Price Hiked By Rs 5.5 A Cylinder, Aviation Fuel Cut By 5%

New Delhi: The price of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) were hiked by Rs 5.57 per cylinder, while rates for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been cut by over 5 per cent, reversing a two-month rising trend.
However, the rate of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) has been cut by Rs 14.50 per cylinder in line with international trends.
Price of jet fuel or ATF was cut by Rs 2,811.38 per kilolitre, or 5.1 per cent, to Rs 51,428 per kl with effect from April 1, oil companies said.
