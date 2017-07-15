Suresh Prabhu Launches India's First Solar Powered Train, Says 24 More To Come

New Delhi: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Friday said more solar-powered coaches will be inducted in the railway's fleet.



"Indian Railways is committed for environment conservation and use of cleaner fuels," Prabhu said at an event here.



"Indian Railways is trying to increase use of non-conventional sources of energy. More solar-powered trains may be inducted in future."

The minister spoke at an event to launch the first 1,600 HP DEMU train with solar-powered coaches.According to the Railway Ministry, the entire electrical needs of train in this category is fulfilled by power produced from solar panels fitted on the roof of coaches."This first rake has been commissioned and based at Shakurbasti DEMU shed in Delhi of Northern Railway. Twenty-four more coaches will be fitted with this system within the next six months," the ministry said in a statement."The first rake will be put in commercial service over the suburban railway system of Delhi division of Northern Railway."As per the ministry's estimates, a solar-powered train with six trailer-coaches has the potential to save about 21,000 litres of diesel and thereby effect a cost saving of Rs 12 lakh every year.