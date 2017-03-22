NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Tax Collection Target Likely To Exceed Rs 17 Lakh Crore: Arun Jaitley

Net tax receipts in the first 10 months of 2016/17 fiscal year were Rs 8.16 lakh crore, government data showed last month.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: March 22, 2017 17:30 (IST)
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said he expected the country to exceed the upwardly revised tax collection target of Rs 17 lakh crore in the 2016/17 fiscal year that ends on March 31.

Net tax receipts in the first 10 months of 2016/17 fiscal year were Rs 8.16 lakh crore, government data showed last month.

The federal government's tax receipts usually rise in the last two months of the fiscal year.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

