Tax Collection Target Likely To Exceed Rs 17 Lakh Crore: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley said he expected the country to exceed the upwardly revised tax collection target.
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said he expected the country to exceed the upwardly revised tax collection target of Rs 17 lakh crore in the 2016/17 fiscal year that ends on March 31.
Net tax receipts in the first 10 months of 2016/17 fiscal year were Rs 8.16 lakh crore, government data showed last month.
The federal government's tax receipts usually rise in the last two months of the fiscal year.