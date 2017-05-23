Taxes On Entertainment Services Set To Come Down After GST Rollout

New Delhi: Lower taxes will prevail in the entertainment sector in the the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as service providers will be eligible for full input tax credit, Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Entertainment services shall suffer a lower tax incidence under GST. In addition to the benefit of lower headline rates of GST, the service providers shall be eligible for full input tax credits (ITC) of GST paid in respect of inputs and input services," the ministry said here in a statement.
Presently, such service providers are not eligible for input credits in respect of VAT (value-added tax) paid on domestically procured capital goods and inputs or of Special Additional Duty (SAD) paid on imported capital goods and inputs.
