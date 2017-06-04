Textiles Industry Welcomes Lower GST Rates

New Delhi: The textiles industry today said the rates decided by the GST Council will benefit the entire value chain, even as exporters urged the government to continue the rebate on state levies scheme.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising his state counterparts, on Saturday decided on tax rates for six goods including footwear, textiles, biscuits and gold.
Natural yarn will be taxed at 5 per cent, while man-made yarn will be taxed at 18 per cent, readymade garments will attract 12 per cent tax, whereas no tax will be levied on jute.
