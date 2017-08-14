NDTV
Trade Deficit narrows To $11.45 Billion In July
The economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42% from a year ago.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: August 14, 2017 18:59 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
New Delhi:
Trade deficit narrowed to $11.45 billion in July from a month ago, following a slowdown in merchandise imports, government data showed on Monday.
The trade shortfall was $12.96 billion in June.
Asia's third-largest economy imported goods worth $33.99 billion last month, up 15.42 per cent from a year ago. The figure was lower than imports of $36.52 billion in June.
Gold imports, however, in July nearly doubled from last year to $2.1 billion. Merchandise exports for July came in at $22.54 billion, up 3.94 per cent year-on-year.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
