UBS Lowers India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY18 And FY19

New Delhi: Global brokerage firm UBS has lowered India's GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent for this fiscal from 7.2 per cent earlier. The brokerage said that the growth is expected to pick up in coming quarters as the economy normalises post implementation of the GST.
Notwithstanding the downward revision in growth forecast, the global financial services major said the structural growth story of the country remains intact thanks to the ongoing reform push by policymakers and consumption demand.
"We are revising down our forecasts for India's GDP growth to 6.6 per cent year-on-year and 7.4 per cent year-on-year in 2017-18 and 2018-19, respectively (as against our earlier estimates of 7.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent)," said the report authored by Tanvee Gupta Jain, an economist with UBS.
