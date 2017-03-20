Want To Make India Global Diamond Trading Hub, Says PM Modi

Mumbai/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India should become an international diamond trading hub in addition to its present status as cutting and polishing hub.
Addressing the audience at a charity dinner at the International Diamond Conference in Mumbai through video conferencing, PM Modi said India has made rapid strides since the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India was set up 50 years back.
He said: "India is now the world's largest manufacturer of cut and polished diamonds, and gems and jewellery sector is one of the leading sectors in India in terms of value of exports as well as employment generation."
