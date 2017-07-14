NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.9% In June

Wholesale food prices fell 1.25 percent in June, compared with 0.15 percent rise a month ago, the data showed.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: July 14, 2017 12:37 (IST)
New Delhi: India's wholesale prices further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail inflation.

The rise compares with a 1.60 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 2.17 percent.



India's annual retail inflation eased to 1.54 percent in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates when it meets for a policy review on Aug. 2.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 14, 2017 12:37 (IST)
